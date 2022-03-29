Farmers descend upon Dublin to stage ‘pig protest’ over rising costs

Farmers from all around the country descended upon Dublin today to hold a “pig protest” outside the Department of Agriculture.

The Irish Farmers Association are seeking a €100 million package from the Government to help them cope with rising costs in the pig farming sector.

€50 million of this package would be repaid by farmers over a period of 14 years.

Read more: Dubliners warned to expect delays if they have to ring an ambulance

Head of the IFA Tom Cullinane told Dublin Live that pig farmers in Ireland are struggling to make ends meet.

He said: “The reason why we’re here today is that we’ve been highlighting a serious issue in the pig sector over the last couple of months.

“This is based on, there was a collapse in the price of pig meat right across the world and we’ve had massive inflation in the cost of feed as well.

“So you put the two of those together. The average pig farmer with €600,000 is losing anything in excess of €50,000 per month at the moment and we’re going to experience another price rise in feed in the weeks ahead.”

Mr Cullinane warned that farmers are leaving the sector “as we speak”.

He said: “For years we have supplied quality Irish pig meat into retailers here.

“We want to ensure that consumers in Ireland can continue to buy quality Irish pig meat.







(Image: Robbie Kane)



Read more: Four Russian officials asked to leave Ireland following security advice

Read more: Leaving Cert to get massive overhaul with huge changes to final exams

“If we don’t get intervention from the Government, what we’re going to have to see is massive, massive inflation with the price of food at retail level.

“What we’re looking for here is a loan of €50 million and farmers are so committed to this sector that farmers are going to sign up to an agreement at statutory level that they will pay this money back over a 14 year period.

“But also, we want the Government to show their intent in the sector as well and co-fund this by €50 million.”

Minister for Agriculuture Charlie McConalogue spoke to the protesters earlier and has agreed to meet with the IFA’s pig sector later this evening.

He said no decision as been made on the proposals from the IFA, but his Department officials are assessing them.

The Minister said they were working at national and EU level to support the sector through the current challenges.

Read More: Money-saving expert reveals everyday shopping tips to save you a fortune

Read More: Cost of living crisis will ‘intensify’ with war economy looming

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.