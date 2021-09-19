Far right protestors march outside Leo Vardkar’s home

Far right protestors marched outside of Leo Varadkar and his partner’s home around 1pm today.

Simon Harris condemned the behaviour and said that it has no place in a democracy.

He start efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this.

He tweeted: “Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt.

“It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is.

“Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels.”

Gardaí attended the protest.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí were alerted to a number of protestors outside a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon Sunday 19th September, 2021 at approximately 1p.m.”

“Gardaí attended and the protest ended without incident.”

People took to social media to criticise those marching outside of the Tanáiste’s home.

One person said: “Far, far, far from a fan of Leo Varadkar but this is absolutely shameful.”

Another person said: “Disgraceful behaviour by some tonight towards Leo Varadkar.

“This type of behaviour has no place in Irish society and everyone should be calling it out to get rid of this disgusting behaviour.”

Last weekend, gardaí attended the scene of an anti-vaccination protest outside of Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly’s home in Wicklow.

For all the latest headlines straight to your inbox sign up for our free newsletter