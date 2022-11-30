Far Cry 6 will receive the Lost Between Worlds expansion on December 6; see the details

This Tuesday (29), the Ubisoft revealed more details about the upcoming expansion about the game Far Cry 6🇧🇷 Called Lost Between Worlds, the DLC will arrive on December 6 as part of the Upgrade Pass on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Ubisoft🇧🇷 Lost Between Worlds will take players into a new chapter of Dani Rojas’ story, set in an alternate version of Yara. The protagonist will explore a place hit by a mysterious meteorite.





Dani will find herself in a distorted space between worlds alongside a non-material life form called Fai. Players will also have to collect five lost shards to fix Fai’s broken spaceship and increase his survival stats. - Advertisement - To complete the mission, players will have to rely on their guerrilla skills and overcome 15 intense challenges called Rifts, and then defeat the Shardfaces, humanoid enemies and crystalline animals, who will be on the prowl.

The Rifts have different environments and players will encounter different dangers and supernatural obstacles. At the end of the DLC, a powerful Fai equipment will be delivered, which can be taken to Yara to help in the fight against Antón Castillo’s regime. Another novelty is that starting today (11/29), users will be able to enjoy a free trial period and discounts of up to 67% on all editions of the game, in addition to discounts on the Season Pass and DLC content.

