Far Cry 6 is free for a limited time and you can play the full campaign

Ubisoft decided to distribute a great gift to celebrate Valentine’s Day and announced that Far Cry 6 (read our review here), the most recent title in the franchise, will be free for several days.
We know that many players missed the launch of Far Cry 6 for some reason. Others weren’t sure if they wanted the game or not. If you fit into any of these cases, the time has come to check out the game without having to spend anything.
Ubisoft said the game will be free for a few days this week. Thus, players have a chance to try the title before a possible purchase. The promotional campaign lasts between the 16th and 20th of February. On top of that, we also have lots of significant discounts available on everything Far Cry 6 related.
on this #ValentinesDaywe have something for you and your co-op soulmate ❤
play the full #FarCry6 FREE game from Feb 16-20 on all platforms.
Co-op is also available and progression is saved.
More info here: https://t.co/jlcdWCJQLf pic.twitter.com/Vqpkxwojoj
— Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) February 14, 2023
Ubisoft noted that Far Cry 6’s multiplayer mode will also be available during this test period. That is, players will receive not just a demo, but access to all game functionality. Also, any progress made throughout the game will be saved. So even if you finish the game during the trial, you can continue playing where you left off if you decide to buy it.
So, ready to take advantage of the offer?