Far Cry 6 is free for a limited time and you can play the full campaign

Ubisoft decided to distribute a great gift to celebrate Valentine’s Day and announced that Far Cry 6 (read our review here), the most recent title in the franchise, will be free for several days.

We know that many players missed the launch of Far Cry 6 for some reason. Others weren’t sure if they wanted the game or not. If you fit into any of these cases, the time has come to check out the game without having to spend anything.

Ubisoft said the game will be free for a few days this week. Thus, players have a chance to try the title before a possible purchase. The promotional campaign lasts between the 16th and 20th of February. On top of that, we also have lots of significant discounts available on everything Far Cry 6 related.