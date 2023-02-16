5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftFar Cry 6 is free for a limited time and you can...

Far Cry 6 is free for a limited time and you can play the full campaign

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Far Cry 6 is free for a limited time and you can play the full campaign
far cry 6 is free for a limited time and.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Ubisoft decided to distribute a great gift to celebrate Valentine’s Day and announced that Far Cry 6 (read our review here), the most recent title in the franchise, will be free for several days.

We know that many players missed the launch of Far Cry 6 for some reason. Others weren’t sure if they wanted the game or not. If you fit into any of these cases, the time has come to check out the game without having to spend anything.

Ubisoft said the game will be free for a few days this week. Thus, players have a chance to try the title before a possible purchase. The promotional campaign lasts between the 16th and 20th of February. On top of that, we also have lots of significant discounts available on everything Far Cry 6 related.

- Advertisement -

Ubisoft noted that Far Cry 6’s multiplayer mode will also be available during this test period. That is, players will receive not just a demo, but access to all game functionality. Also, any progress made throughout the game will be saved. So even if you finish the game during the trial, you can continue playing where you left off if you decide to buy it.

So, ready to take advantage of the offer?

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Instagram finally throws in the towel: there is already a date for the end of live sales

Purchases made on social networks are not starting, and companies have seen this...
Tech News

3D printing 10 houses in just 10 weeks

Printing houses is already common. We've published countless stories on this subject, from...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.