Far away so close – telephoto lenses in use: the pictures of the week (week 32)

Telephoto lenses bring distant subjects r. The photos have a shallower depth of field, especially the background, and only the subject that is exactly in focus is sharp. This fade-out effect is used by many photographers as a stylistic device and makes the use of telephoto lenses so attractive. This makes it an important tool and an exciting design element in animal photography, for example.

Super telephoto lenses in particular (from a focal length of 200 millimeters and an angle of view of approx. 2° to 12.3°) are very popular. This also makes it possible to take photos of dangerous, rare or shy animals from a greater distance.

With his photo “Slung Flight” Michael Makowiecki provides proof of a successful animal photo from a distance and says the following about it: “In 2022 we were back in Løkken, Denmark. From the beach, with the D500 and the Sigma 150-600mm, after many attempts, I managed to get six sharp shots of a bird diving.”

Standard telephoto lenses (between 135 and 200 millimeters and an angle of view of 12.3° to 18°) are often used in landscape photography. Many telephoto lenses are also available as zoom lenses, they make handling quite flexible, but a tripod is essential in poor light conditions.

Our gallery photographer Alois Nagl captured a special landscape photo of a St. John’s bonfire that captivates with its mysterious atmosphere. He reports: “I set up my tripod at the foot of the mountain in Großholzhausen and had to wait until 10:30 p.m. As it had already rained the night before, the weather was not a risk. I had my 70-300mm telephoto lens with me and had to increase the ISO to 4000. The long exposure emphasizes the glow of the fire on the surroundings very well.”

