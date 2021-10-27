Famous games from more than 10 years ago that you can try on your mobile for free

Today the gaming sector is dominated by Battle Royale, first-person combat titles, and role-playing games. But come on, we must not lie to ourselves, because the vast majority of us enjoy simple games, without great graphics but with really interesting themes.

For this reason, today we wanted to make our top 5 famous games from a decade ago that are available for Android. Surely you will remember your adventures at that time and you will be hooked again, now in a mobile version.

Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart 64 has been famous since 1996, the year Nintendo delighted us with this new way of playing with Mario and the other characters. Now, in Google Play there is an official option that gives us the possibility of running with up to 7 more players, which can be friends, users with nearby devices or from other parts of the world. The circuits are distributed in different tracks and in them we can use the typical tricks to beat the rival: throw bananas, wings to increase speed, etc.

The rating of 4.2 out of 5 in the Google app store and the more than 50 million downloads guarantee that Nintendo has done well with Mario Kart Tour, which is available without paying a penny.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Another big one that has been in the Android ecosystem for some time is Crash Bandicoot. Since its launch in 1996 we have seen different versions for consoles, but the one you are seeing in question brings together the highlights of this racing installment. Let’s remember that here we have to advance through different maps to eliminate objects and get others that can help us improve skills.

The collaborative mode, different looks and the typical villains are also available in Crash Bandicoot, which already accumulates just over 10 million downloads. Like the previous ones, it is on Google Play for free.

PAC-MAN

To talk about PAC-MAN we have to go back more than 40 years, specifically to 1980, the date on which Namco originally released this installment for Arcade and Atari. The category of maze games has not yet died and with this alternative it will not do so very soon, because in PAC-MAN we find hundreds of levels and difficulties of obstacles to be able to complete them without being captured or in the shortest possible time.

The colorful graphics are assured and we can play in different modes: history, tournament, among others. This title already has more than 100 million downloads and can be downloaded for free.

Sonic dash 2

SEGA has produced a ton of Android games based on their legendary installments from decades ago, and Sonic has been perhaps the most important series. In Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom there is not much to say, since the objective is to run and sprint through the track at the highest speed to get the best score. On an aesthetic level, it boasts 3D graphics and good looking to entertain you for a long time. 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Google Play, those are the numbers that Sonic precedes with this free-to-play.

METAL SLUG DEFENSE

And we finished the top 5 with a title released in 1996 for Neo Geo consoles and other SNK devices. This 2D style game run and shoot is a classic that has given way to other sequels, but keeping the original story where we must advance to eliminate more soldiers, robots and other machines of 5 armies within the maps that retain good aesthetics.

This time, 1vs1 and 2vs2 multiplayer is available so that we can compete with other people. Today it already has more than 25 million downloads and a rating of 4 out of 5 on Google Play. Like the previous ones, it can be downloaded at zero cost.