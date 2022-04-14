Famous astronaut sells NFT to help Ukraine

Buying NFTs for several million with the aim of selling them later for much more has not worked. A clear example is where you bought the first tweet for $2.9 million, wanted to sell it for 20 times more, and only got a maximum bid of just over $250. In a second phase he has obtained an offer of almost 6,500 dollars, but still far from the 2.9 million, and much less than the 50 that he thought to obtain.

Investing in NFTs may not be very successful, but what could work is buying them to gain exclusive access to platforms, or benefits in virtual worlds, for example.

The thing is, NFTs continue to turn heads, and Space.com tells us that famed NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is unveiling artwork to commemorate his record-breaking 340-day consecutive run aboard the International Space Station. Those works will be sold to raise money with the aim of supporting Ukraine, in charities.

This is the NFT collection “Dreams Out of This World“, launched at OpenSea, and aims to show how a person who was a bad student, a kind of dreamer, ended up being an astronaut after reading Tom Wolfe’s “The Right Stuff”.

His collection has inspiration as its protagonist, and Scott believes that the metaverse and crypto currency will be a big part of our future, which is why he has mixed it all up for a project that aims to help the country that his Sabrinos have. estate..

On the first day he raised $500,000, which will be donated to the organization The Global Empowerment Mission.