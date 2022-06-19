Family of tragic Josh Dunne plan peaceful protest to get ‘justice for Josh’

The family of Josh Dunne, who died tragically young after being stabbed, is planning a peaceful protest to get “justice for Josh”.

A delivery cyclist was found not guilty of murdering the 16-year-old in Dublin last year.

George Gonzaga Bento, 36, was acquitted of the charge along with three others, producing a knife in a manner to intimidate others and two assault causing harm charges.

The sister of tragic Josh Dunne previously revealed her family’s pain over his death, saying: “It has robbed us all of so much.”

Jade Dunne told how this week’s verdict which saw George Gonzaga Bento cleared of the charge of murdering Josh compounded the trauma their family have suffered since he was killed in East Wall in Dublin on the night of January 26, 2021.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s just been horrible. I don’t know how to describe it, but it’s almost like that empty feeling.”

Now the family plan to march from the Dail to East Wall at 4pm on Tuesday.

Those planning to attend were encouraged to wear tee-shorts with “Josh’s beautiful face”.

The description of the Facebook event read: “Josh Dunne’s heartbroken [family] have decided to stage a peaceful protest to highlight the fact they feel Josh Dunne did not get the justice he deserved in our Irish courts.

“We invite everyone to walk with us on Tuesday the 21st of June from the Dail to east wall at 4’0 clock. Please come show your support, bring tee-shirts , banners , please feel free to wear tee-shirts with Josh’s beautiful face.”

When Josh died, Jade and her brave mum Diane were the only two family members able to see his body in the morgue but they were restricted because of Covid-19 regulations at the time.

She added: “My last time seeing Josh was behind a glass window. We weren’t allowed to bring him home or hug him. We were robbed of. It robbed us all of so much.”

Bento admitted to stabbing Josh twice and the jury found that he was acting in self-defence.

The jury also cleared the 36-year-old of charges for producing a knife in a manner to intimidate others and two assaults causing harm raps.

After walking free from the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday, Bento beamed as he hugged family and his legal team.

And he told reporters he had said “sorry” and he hoped the Dunne family could forgive him one day.

