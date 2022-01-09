Family ‘heartbroken’ after Dublin woman’s wheelchair friendly van is stolen from outside home

An urgent appeal has been launched after a young disabled woman’s van was stolen from the Finglas area.

Rachel Gray, who has cerebal palsy, realised on Wednesday that her car keys and purse had gone missing from her kitchen table.

On Saturday morning around 4am she discovered that her beloved black Citroen van was gone.

Speaking to Dublin Live, Rachel’s older sister Hazel said that it is “heartbreaking” that someone could steal her little sister’s van which is adapted for her needs.

She said: “It’s absolutely awful, it’s heartbreaking. Rachel lives independently, she has severe cerebal palsy and can’t walk or talk properly. It will take at least six months to get her another car and to get it adapted for her needs.

“A wheelchair could be put in and out easily of her van, the van has a visible disability sticker. It’s obvious that it is for a disabled person.”

According to Hazel, they have reported the theft of the black Citroen van to gardai in Finglas.

She said: “My sister is very scared that people were in her home, that they were watching her. She’s scared in her own home.”

“What really upsets her most is that it could be six months before she gets another car and sorts the insurance and gets it all adapted to her needs. It really hurts her because it is going to stop her movements, the van was her baby.”

The van is black Citroën spacetour with a registration of 202D10409.

It has only one row of back seats with a left foot accelerator, an indicator on the door and floor, two buttons green and red on the right hand side of steering wheel.

There is also a knob peg on the steering wheel and a yellow sticker on the back with mobility and a lift in the boot for a wheelchair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Finglas Garda station on (01)6667500.

