Family concerned for welfare of missing Dublin sisters

Gardaí are appealing for help to locate two missing teenage sisters from south Dublin since Tuesday evening.

Sisters Nikita Twomey, 13, and Simone Twomey ,12, are missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since 28th September, 2021.

Both Nikita and Simone were last seen on Tuesday evening at approximately 4:00pm in the Red Cow area of Clondalkin.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height with long red hair and of slim build.











Simone is described as being approximately 5 ft in height with red hair and of slim build.

They were wearing black leggings with black tops. Nikita was wearing a black hoodie.

Gardaí and the family of both girls are concerned for their wellbeing.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

