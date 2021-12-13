Family concerned for welfare of missing Dublin man

Gardai are seeking help in tracing missing Dublin man, Evgheni Guzun.

Evgheni, 30, was last seen in Clonsilla on Friday, December 8.

He is described as being 6’ 0” in height, of thin build with dark brown hair. Gardaí and Evgheni’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Evgheni’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



