Family and gardai concerned for welfare of missing Dublin man

Gardai have appealed for information in relation to the disappearance of Dublin man Stephen McQuaid.

Stephen, 34, went missing from Castleknock on Sunday.

Stephen is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of slim build, bald with a beard.

He is believed to have access to a Silver Nissan Qashqai with an 11G registration.

Gardaí and Stephens’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.



