Family and friends of Steve Jobs launch website dedicated to his memory

Steve Jobs, known for the projects he led from Apple, is a benchmark in the technological world, whose influence also extends to other areas such as marketing or design.

His and recently introduced the Steve Jobs Archive, an organization that celebrates Jobs’ legacy, through a digital archive.

Steve Jobs Archive, the official portal that collects historical files of the founder of Apple

“With respect for the past and enthusiasm for the future, the Steve Jobs Archive offers people the tools and opportunities to make their own contribution”is the cover letter of the website stevejobsarchive.com. “We are creating programs, scholarships, collections and partnerships that reflect Steve’s values ​​and further his sense of possibility.”. A press release also says that the file “it will act as a repository for historical materials relating to Steve, some of which have never before been made public”.

This project was presented by Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Steve Jobs, at the Vox Media Code conference, held yesterday, Wednesday. “While we do have some artifacts and actual material, the archive is much more about ideas”he commented, according to The Vergehalf organizer of the event..

According to Powell Jobs, the file is “rooted in Steve’s longstanding notion that once you understand that outside of the natural world, everything in the built environment and all the systems that govern our life on the planet were built and designed by other humans. Once you have that perception, you will understand that you as a human being can change it, you can stimulate it, perhaps you can interrogate it and stretch it. That’s how human progress happens.”.

A fragment of his speech on the human creative process, developed in 1983 at the International Design Conference in Aspen (in the image that accompanies this note); an email Jobs sent to himself, in a poetic sense, in which he talks about his admiration for humanity; quotes from his celebrated 2005 commencement address at Stanford; plus other phrases (including several videos), is part of what can be found on the site today,

Over the next few months, the organization will announce new additions to the archive through its website. This project will become the digital museum of Steve Jobs.