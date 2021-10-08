Families devastated by crumbling Mica homes will march on Dublin today

Homeowners and families hit by the devastating effect of mica have vowed to show the world the “despair and waking nightmare” of living in a crumbling home.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in a protest in Dublin today (FRI) to mount further pressure on the Government to commit to a 100% redress scheme.

Campaigners want a scheme to help families whose homes have been destroyed or damaged by mica, a mineral that can absorb water, leaving blocks to crack and crumble.

The Government has faced criticism for only offering 90% under the current scheme, leaving property owners with significant bills to repair or rebuild homes.

Campaigner Paddy Diver, from Co Donegal, said people do not feel safe in their homes, with some taking medication at night to help them sleep.

Mr Diver, a founding member of the 100% Redress group, will travel five hours from his home outside Carndonagh to the capital.

He started building his “dream home” 16 years ago, spending years travelling to England where he worked.

After eight years, the house was finished and his family moved in.

“It was always a dream of mine to have my own security of no debt and a home,” he told the PA news agency.

“Then years later, when I found out my house had mica, I was totally heartbroken.”

The blocks used to build the homes are understood to have come from local quarries.

Campaigners have blamed a lack of building regulations and oversight of materials, but for families like the Divers it is too late to look at who is responsible.

