Fallout 76 is 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 after patch

Fallout 76 started to run more fluidly and smoothly on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles. Apparently, the last update of the game managed, five years after its original release, make it run at 60 FPS on high end Sony and Microsoft devices . Interestingly, the new feature was not listed in the patch changes. Image quality is also sharper, especially when viewing objects in the distance.

Fallout 76 and other Bethesda games received support for Xbox FPS Boost when Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, allowing Xbox Series X|S users to play games at 60 FPS. However, this required disabling the Xbox One X’s visual settings, which meant the game was quite blurry running on the Xbox One S’s settings to achieve the enhanced frame rate.

In this recent patch, the option to activate FPS Boost was disabled, indicating that this was a conscious decision by the developer.

- Advertisement -

Other than that, the most recent patch introduced a number of bug fixes and tweaks, as well as the “Once in a Blue Moon” expansion, which introduces new quests and new cryptids in the form of Ogua (better known as the Monongahela River Monster) and the Blue Devil, a werewolf-like beast.