Fall River councilor Laliberte wants all charges dropped in love triangle harassment case

FALL RIVER — City Councilor Pam Laliberte has asked the Fall River District Court twice to dismiss two felonies in a love triangle harassment and obstruction criminal case, and recently filed a motion to also have the two misdemeanor charges dropped.

Laliberte’s criminal attorney, Frank Camera, filed the latest motion on Feb. 14 asking the court to dismiss charges of criminal harassment and making annoying telephone calls/electronic communications, both misdemeanors.

Last summer, Westport police charged Laliberte with allegedly making multiple harassing phone calls and text messages to the wife of a former lover and business associate after their affair ended, using a so-called “burner” app that disguised her phone number.

She is also facing two felony counts of obstruction and witness-tampering for allegedly trying to intervene in the Westport police investigation. Prosecutors allege she contacted the ex-lover and lied to officers at her New Boston Road apartment when they tried to serve a search warrant and seize her cell phone.

Camera first filed a motion to dismiss the felony charges in early December. But because of state law, the judge had no authority to dismiss any charges in the case because Laliberte had not yet been arraigned. Laliberte was not arraigned on the four charges until last month, after three delays.

In January, Camera filed a second request for the felony counts to be dismissed.

According to court records, both motions will be heard in Fall River District Court on March 16.

In all of the motions for dismissal of charges, Camera argued in the motions that charges were issued “based upon insufficient evidence by the Commonwealth.”

Westport police also claim that Laliberte, a real estate agent, agreed to be interviewed by investigators and allegedly confessed to the claims she used a cell phone app to disguise her identity while making harassing phone calls to her ex-lover’s wife.

Pam Laliberte-Lebeau leaves the Justice Center with her attorney Frank Camera.

Laliberte has lots to lose if convicted of a felony

One likely reason Laliberte could be fighting to get her case dismissed is that she could lose her real estate license if she has a felony conviction on her record.

She would also be the first city councilor to lose her seat under a new provision of the city charter that requires a sitting elected official found guilty of a felony to be removed. After the case against her was made public, Laliberte conceded her position as City Council president, but refused to relinquish her seat.

But it appears Laliberte has unlikely supporters.

During a hearing in December, her alleged victims, the ex-lover and his wife, each hired attorneys to support the dismissal of the felony charges against Laliberte.

Well-known defense attorney Kevin Reddington appeared to represent the husband, and attorney Nelia DeStefano appeared to represent his wife.

