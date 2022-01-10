Fake You, the way to convert texts into audios with dozens of voices available

Converting texts into audio is one of those processes that we have available within the reach of a simple click on the internet. There are many services oriented to this task, although they do not have major differences between them because they generally use the same speech synthesizers. In that sense, we want to present you an alternative that will allow you to convert texts into audio with the possibility of using different voices.

Its name is Fake You, a website where the available voices have been generated through Artificial Intelligence and the available catalog is really wide.

Dozens of voices available to convert texts into audio

Sometimes we do not have the time to pay attention to a complete reading because we are on public transport or walking to anywhere. This is where the ability to convert text to audio becomes quite useful. This will allow us to listen to that article or chapter of a book that we do not have the availability to read. However, the experience would be much better if we could select a more friendly voice than those available on the most popular sites for this task.

This is where the service offered by Fake You comes into play, with the possibility of converting texts into audio and selecting any of the dozens of available voices. As we mentioned at the beginning, the page has used Artificial Intelligence to generate all the available voices. In that sense, you will have a list of categories and within each one you will find all kinds of different voices.

For example, in the category of voices of real people you will find Bill Gates, Adam Driver, Ringo Starr and even Wiston Churchill. The process of use is as simple as choosing the voice you want, inserting the text in the field at the bottom and clicking on “Speak” to listen.

Fake You is a very interesting website that will allow you to obtain audios with famous, attractive or strange voices in a matter of seconds.

To prove it, follow this link.