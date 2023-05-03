Fake News PL: what is the importance of a project against lies on social networks? | TC Detective

Bill 2630/2020 – known as “PL das Fake News” – is pending in the Chamber of Deputies and has generated controversy in its discussion, since it has mobilized associations linked to the area of ​​communication, Big TechsJudiciary and other entities. After all, what is it about and what are the main positions on the subject at the moment? Detective TC separated the main highlights about the proposal and clarifies the following points for you:

What is PL 2630/2020?

Bill 2630/2020 is a proposal authored by Senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) in 2020, when he was still in Citizenship. The "PL das Fake News" has more than 40 articles in all and went through the Senate before being debated in the House. The main idea is the creation of the Europeian Law of Freedom, Responsibility and Transparency on the Internet, within the objective of establishing requirements for social networks, messaging applications and search engines, with a focus on removing accounts and content that can be classified like criminals. Huawei Mate 40 Pro Review: lots of power and top cameras Despite being a proposal started three years ago, the debate has been resumed in recent weeks, as a result of the subsequent attacks against schools in Europe – which resulted in victims among children and adolescents and were allegedly organized through social networks, without any measure could have prevented criminal acts. Even though opponents have classified the bill as "PL da Censura", the current text makes it clear that there will be no threat to free expression. See an excerpt from it: "The prohibitions and conditions provided for in this Law shall not imply a restriction on the free development of the individual personality, on free expression and artistic, intellectual, satirical, religious, political, fictional, literary or any other form of cultural manifestation, under the terms of the arts. 5 and 220 of the Federal Constitution." PL 2630/2020

What is foreseen in the "PL of Fake News"? One of the main items is the liability for damages. Thus, digital platforms will be responsible for any damage caused by third-party content published on them via advertising, as well as when security obligations are not met. Likewise, it prohibits the operation of inauthentic and automated accounts not identified as such. The law establishes the notification by moderationsso that users are advised of the nature of the measure when punishment with exclusion, unavailability or reduction of reach occurs. Another rule encompasses the advertising identity, by requesting documents to identify advertisers, whether by individuals or legal entities. The platforms must also provide a semi-annual report on the advertising content in which the user had contact. The proposal provides for the remuneration for journalistic content. In other words, communication vehicles should receive an amount for the use of what is produced by them on social networks. Windows 7 2021: how would the best Windows look like Windows 11 One more item present in the project is the parliamentary immunity and public interest accounts, that is, they will not be affected by range reduction measures. On the other hand, congressmen and the profiles of those who hold public office will be prohibited from blocking users. To complete, the PL also limits the number of forwarding of the same message and establishes a user's prior consent for inclusion in groups within messenger applications.

“Big Techs” are against the proposal

The law initiative does not please the calls Big Techs, who have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the issue more than once. In February 2022, Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter and Mercado Livre signed a joint letter to criticize Bill 2630/2020. At the time, the manifestation of the companies said that the proposal would represent a “potential threat to the free, democratic and open Internet”with an indication that the project would bring some kind of censorship to the content published on the networks – which there is no indication by the items of the proposal, already mentioned above. This Tuesday (2), Google decided to launch a bigger offensive. The Mountain View giant published on its homepage a link to its official blog – the channel for publishing press releases and releases –, with criticism of the Fake News PL. The message said that “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Europe”. The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) determined the removal of the content, since a company that defines itself as a technology platform cannot publish an “editorial” – that is, an article that expresses its own opinion –, as this must be classified as advertising and demands signage as such. Minutes later, Google removed the link from its home page.

Associations and entities express support for the PL

In contrast to Big Techsrepresentatives of the Europeian press defend PL 2630/2020 and consider it a antidote to “the dramatic effects of misinformation and hate speech on the internet. A manifesto was published on April 18 and was signed by 11 organizations in the sector: Associação Brasileira de Emissoras de Rádio e Televisão (Abert); National Association of Magazine Editors (Aner); National Association of Newspapers (ANJ); Digital Journalism Association (Ajor); Europeian Association of Digital Media (ABMD); Pernambuco Press Association (Aip); Paulista Association of Newspapers (APJ); Riograndense Press Association (ARI); National Confederation of Social Communication (CNCOM); National Federation of Newspaper and Magazine Companies (Fenajore); and the National Federation of Radio and Television Companies (Fenaert). The Articulation Room against Misinformation (SAD) is another supporter of the bill. The group of more than 100 civil society entities – such as the Vladimir Herzog Institute, the Europeian Society for the Progress of Science, the National Federation of Journalists, the Igarapé Institute, the Tide Setúbal Foundation and the Coalition Rights on the Network – understands that the idea is important “to build a democratic, safe and healthy digital environment”.

How does it work in the rest of the world?

If there is a discussion on the subject in Europe, how does it work in the rest of the world? Several countries already have their national or regional regulations to establish some rules for online content. In other words, the Bill under consideration in the country is far from being something isolated in the world. The European Union establishes the creation of a series of mechanisms aimed at denouncing illegal or defamatory content, as well as requiring the exposition of reasons for possible removals. The region also establishes transparency for content moderation, so that cases of human or automated analysis are well defined. Some countries in the bloc have specific local regulations. Germany, for example, foresees high amounts of fines for technology companies, which must remove texts, audios and videos with illicit content within 24 hours. In the case of hate speech, there are more than 20 types provided for in German legislation. France is another case with stricter laws. She created a 15-year “age of majority” for young people to enter social networks without parental permission. Platforms operating on French soil also need to make agreements to remunerate press vehicles, as well as recognize their copyright. Outside of Europe, Australia is also a place that requires payment for the use of journalistic content on digital platforms – it was even the pioneer of this initiative. The rules provide for an agreement between the parties to establish remuneration. The government can serve as a mediator if they cannot reach a consensus. In the United States, the existence or not of norms varies according to the state. The first to create regulations for the use of social networks was Utah, which limits the use of Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to minors under 18 years old.

And if the PL is not voted?