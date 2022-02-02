Fake job offers that are born to steal your data

Existing threats on the Internet do not only come in the form of fake emails or SMS, there is also “apparently trustworthy” content that can hide various threats.

This is what is happening now with some job offers, as reported by the FBI in the United States.

It has been the FBI’s Internet Crime Center (IC3) that has commented on how some scammers are dedicated to posting ads that appear legitimate, all with the aim of capturing personal information and stealing money from job seekers.

They take advantage of security weaknesses in job boards, trying to trick applicants into providing personal information or money (there is an average loss of $3,000 per victim).

The attackers use a real company account on the job portal, and post a job offer from there, along with other posts from the same company. It is believed that many of these fake job offers appeared on Linkedin, but there are other job portals with similar security problems.

The job offer seems real, but they change the contact information, supplanting the identity of employees in all the rest (photos, name, position, etc.).

Once the offer is created, job interviews begin, and victims’ personal information is obtained that can even be used to seize financial accounts, open new accounts, or be used to obtain fake driver’s licenses or passports.

This is possible since in a job interview the victim tends to give confidential information in a more common way than by phone, email or any other channel. If the employer asks for the bank account for payroll transfers or the ID number for criminal background checks, for example, the victim would give it without much trouble.

Victims are often offered work-from-home jobs and sent a bogus employment contract to sign, where data such as driver’s licenses, social security numbers, direct deposit information, and personal information are requested. of credit card.

It can be suspicious if the company asks for advance payments for background checks, job training and initial supplies, as it is a clear example of the steps that follow the first contact.