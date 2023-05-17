Fake job offers on Facebook, I follow the current to see what is hidden behind

For several months I have been receiving many messages of alleged job offers in a Facebook group, such as “we are looking for a person to clean empty houses, more information on whatsapp”, or “we are looking for a person to care for the elderly, more information on whatsapp”, disseminating Always the phone number.

I decided to do a test to see what kind of spam that was, and for this I contacted a number of tests that I have. I contacted two of the ads, and the result was the same.

Regardless of the theme of the Facebook group, the ads always have a format similar to that of the upper screenshot or the lower images:

Getting in touch via Whatsapp

In the WhatsApp numbers that they disclose, they first indicate:

After giving false details, they told me:

As you can see, this message is accompanied by a screenshot where they ask to click on a blue button that is part of a Google Adsense ad, and fill in the data of a small form (the comment form that is on practically any page Web)

That is to say, that all the spam had the objective of taking users to their web page so that they click on a Google Adsense ad, something ridiculous if we think that what they earn with a click is extremely little, so I suppose that they carry out that activity thousands of times a day in order to be a lucrative activity. That would explain why they take so long to respond to WhatsApp messages, they must have hundreds of people waiting for responses.

Using fake job offers

These offers usually appear on social networks like Facebook, and direct users to your website to click on Google Adsense ads. This deception, known as click fraud, is a practice that violates Google’s terms of service and can be harmful to advertisers.

What is Click Fraud?

Click fraud is an illegal practice in which a person, automated script, or computer program mimics a legitimate click on an ad in order to generate click revenue. In other words, scammers make money every time someone clicks on an ad on her website, even if that click doesn’t come from a potential customer.

The Step by Step Process

The Fake Job Offer : Scammers post fake job offers in Facebook groups. These ads are usually of the type "we are looking for a person to clean empty houses, more information on WhatsApp" or "we are looking for a person to care for the elderly, more information on WhatsApp", always disclosing a phone number.

The First Contact : When an interested user contacts the provided number, scammers respond with a message that reads: "Hello greetings, yes we have a job available, what is your age? and nationality? It is not necessary to have documents, if you have them much better ».

Register : After getting some user details, scammers provide a link to a website and ask the user to register. The message is usually something like: "Ok, perfect… If you are interested, please first register on our page [enlace]here I leave all the information about the job, it is very simple, there you will leave me a record to call you and we can start immediately, you must look for the button that says *OPEN OR OPEN- REGISTER.«

The Click on the Ad: On the website, scammers ask the user to click on a Google Adsense ad. This click generates revenue for scammers, even if it is a small amount.

Look at the misspelling of REGISTER, the key to mistrusting the authenticity of the matter. On the other hand, they say that the documents are not essential, which is already a reason to run away.

Keep in mind, on the other hand, that it is possible that the destination website is not theirs, but rather that of a competitor whom they want to bring down with an avalanche of invalid clicks.

The Importance of Digital Awareness

These types of scams are a reminder of the importance of digital awareness. It is essential to verify the legitimacy of a job offer before providing any personal information. Fraudsters can use this information for a variety of illegal purposes, including identity theft.

Click fraud is a growing problem in the digital age. Although the revenue per click may seem small, the number of clicks that scammers are able to generate through these tactics can add up to a significant amount. It’s a reminder that in the digital world, even the smallest actions can have significant consequences.