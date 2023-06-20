Fairphone 5 coming soon, the first images of the new sustainable smartphone

- Advertisement -

is almost ready for its debut: the Dutch company’s new modular smartphone will replace – better: alongside – the Fairphone 4, which has been on the market for almost two years. Now we have the opportunity to appreciate the new device for the first time through some “official” renderings shared online by Android Authority.

The first obvious difference compared to the current model is the abandonment of the drop notch in favor of a plus updated central hole. On the back, some refinements have been made, such as the replacement of the pill-shaped LED flash with a more discreet circular flash. Nothing big news, just a small improvement in the design to make the various elements more uniform. The cameras remain twoto which a ToF sensor is added.

Otherwise there are no obvious changes, at least from an aesthetic point of view. Only the movement towards the top of the SIM tray and the microSD slot should be underlined. The latest news concerns the colors: to the classic variant Black they will join that blue and one transparent.

- Advertisement -

As already happened for the models launched in the past, the Fairphone 5 will also be characterized by a particular ease in replacing components in case of need (defective parts) or if you want to update some specific parts (for example the camera). Another certainty concerns the sustainability and ethics of the materials used and the long firmware support that the smartphone is destined to receive.

Unfortunately nothing is known about the technical specifications of the smartphone, however we can hypothesize a small upgrade compared to the Fairphone 4 which, we recall, is equipped with:

display: 6.3″ FHD+

6.3″ FHD+ mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G memory:

6/8GB of RAM

128/256GB internal

dual SIM: Yes

Yes connectivity: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, GPS

5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, GPS fingerprint sensor

cameras: front: 25MP, f/2.2 rear: Main 48MP, f/1.6 48MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 120°

drums: 3.905mAh removable

3.905mAh removable size: 162×75.5×10.5mm

162×75.5×10.5mm resistence: IP54

Fairphone 4 is available online from Amazon Marketplace at 719 euros. To see the other 5 offers click here. (updated June 19, 2023, 09:25)