Fairphone 4: the sustainable phone already has 5G and will reach Android 14

There are already four generations of the Fairphone that we have seen hit the market. A phone that promised to be built, and continues to do so, with the most sustainable materials possible and that now, in its fourth edition, remains easy to repair and is built with materials sourced from responsible sources. The Fairphone 4 is here.

Between the previous generation and this one there is some notable leap. For example, we abandoned the Snapdragon 600 series to jump to the Snapdragon 750G which, among other things, brings fast charging and 5G connectivity. But also, the phone dispenses with the headphone jack so we will have Bluetooth audio or, if we want cable, USB audio. And beware, it promises three major system updates.

Fairphone 4 datasheet

Fairphone 4 Screen 6.3 inch LCD

FullHD +

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snsapdragon 750G 5G Versions 6GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB Rear cameras Main: 48 megapixel OIS

Angular: 48 megapixels 128º

Depth: ToF 3D Frontal camera 25 megapixels Battery 3,905 mAh

Quick charge 4.0 Quick Charge and 20W USB PD 2.0 System Android 11 Connectivity Dual 5G SIM / eSIM

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

NFC

USB type C Others IP54 water resistance Price 6/128: 579 euros

8/256: 649 euros

A powerful and sustainable mid-range

The new Fairphone 4 arrives on the market sporting a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with FullHD + resolution and protected with Gorilla Glass 5. The brand does not specify what refresh rate it has or other data. Regarding the battery, an internal battery of 3,905 mAh that charges at 20W and supports both Quick Charge 4 and USB PD 2.0. Fairphone claims that your phone charges from 0 to 50% in half an hour.

We reach the brain and here we meet the Snapdragon 750G that brings, among other things, 5G connectivity to the new phone. The processor is supported by two options of RAM and internal storage that produce two models for sale: 6GB / 128GB for the most basic and 8GB / 256GB for the superior. And no tray for the microSD, by the way.

In photography we have 48 megapixels for the main camera, optically stabilized, 48 megapixels for super wide angle with 120º field of view and a 3D ToF sensor for depth readings. As for the front, we have 25 megapixels located on the notch in the shape of a drop of water that crowns the screen.

Finally, in terms of connectivity we have a mobile with dual SIM (physical and electronic) and 5G in addition to WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC chip and USB type C port. The brand has dispensed with the headphone port in this new iteration that comes with Android 11 and promises to reach at least Android 14 thanks to the three major updates that will follow the current one.

Fairphone 4 versions and prices

The new sustainable phone hits the market at a price of 579 euros for the version with 6GB and 128GB, which we will only find in gray, and 649 euros for the version with 8GB and 256GB that we can buy in gray, green and mottled green. The phone will be on sale officially on October 25 but can already be reserved from today.

Fairphone 4 with 6GB / 128GB : 579 euros

: 579 euros Fairphone 4 with 8GB / 256GB: 649 euros

