Fairphone 4 5G is not bought, it is rented: the challenge for sustainability with the Easy plan

Fairphone intends to give impetus to circular economy through the marketing of its sustainable smartphones, that is, made with recycled, modular materials and long-lasting software support, so as to extend its life cycle. Emblematic is the case of Fairphone 2, on the market for seven years and a few months ago updated to Android 10. Of course this is not the latest release of the Google operating system, but it is the latest major update compatible with the hardware components of the smartphone. In short, a clear example of how a device can last longer compared to what is currently imposed by manufacturers on the market.

Now Fairphone intends to do even more: it was born in Holland Fairphone Easysubscription service “which takes our circular ambitions to the next level“, explains the company. Basically, it will be possible to have a Fairphone 4 5G 8 / 256GB paying a monthly amount, without the need to buy it.

Included in the service (and therefore in the price) are the possible replacement or repair of the smartphone in case of malfunction, maintenance and necessary updates. Not only: the longer you keep the device, the less you will pay per monthas long as the phone does not need assistance.

The scheme is shown below:

Basically, with this subscription Fairphone intends to extend its product management beyond salesup to covering the entire life cycle.

With Fairphone Easy we can make the entire life cycle of the phone more equitable and sustainable by encouraging prolonged use and ensuring its reuse and proper recycling.



BECAUSE IT IS A SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION

Fairphone explains why it believes its subscription service can be defined sustainable:

average life of a smartphone: 2-3 years

only 15% of smartphones sold are destined for recycling

electronic waste, CO2 emissions increase

70% of the emissions generated by a smartphone in its life cycle is related to the production phase

the more new smartphones are produced, the greater the impact on the environment

Fairphone Easy encourages users to hold their smartphone for longer as always updated. Thus the life cycle of the device increases, technological obsolescence is slowed down through extensive maintenance and software updates. This inevitably reduces the footprint on the ecosystem and on humans

as always updated. Thus the life cycle of the device increases, technological obsolescence is slowed down through extensive maintenance and software updates. This inevitably reduces the footprint on the ecosystem and on humans Discontinuing Fairphone Easy involves the automatic withdrawal of the smartphone which is subsequently reconditioned and returned to the circular economy by offering it to a new customer. If the smartphone is not in sufficient condition, Fairphone will recover all or part of its components to repair other devices of the brand

At the end of its life, the Fairphone smartphone is properly recycled

FAIRPHONE EASY: WHAT IT INCLUDES

Fairphone 4 8 / 256GB green

protective cover

screen saver film

lifetime warranty

free repair or replacement of parts (glass and battery replacement for free once a year)

software troubleshooting (remotely)

smartphone replacement not working in 48 hours

not included: cable and charger

subscription of 3, 12, 36, 60 months. At the end of the subscription period, the smartphone must be returned

costs: 3 months: 34 euros per month 12 months: 29 euros per month 36 months: 24 euros per month 60 months: 21 euros per month



FAIRPHONE 4 5G IN BRIEF