Failure to launch North Korea’s spy satellite averts conflict, highlights technological challenges

In an attempt to launch a suspected military spy satellite, North Korea faced a technological setback that averted a potential confrontation with Japan. The failure of the second stage of the Chollima-1 rocket, reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), revealed the low reliability and stability of the propulsion system, as well as the use of unstable fuel. Despite previous failed attempts, this episode highlights the lingering challenges North Korea faces in its space program. Japan and South Korea condemned the launch, noting violations of UN Security Council resolutions. Now all eyes are on Pyongyang’s next moves and how it will deal with this situation.

The technological setback and its implications

The second stage of the Chollima-1 rocket experienced propulsion failure, leading to the failed launch of North Korea’s military spy satellite. The KCNA reported that the low reliability and stability of the propulsion system, together with the use of unstable fuel, were the determining factors for this failure. This event triggered emergency warnings on the island of Okinawa in Japan and in the South Korean capital Seoul, leading to confusion and even a mistaken evacuation in the city. While the failed launch reveals the technical difficulties North Korea faces in its space program, it also highlights the need to improve the precision and reliability of its propulsion systems.

Over the years, North Korea has made multiple attempts to launch satellites, but most have ended in failure. In this case, the launch of Chollima-1 highlights the gap between the achievements of the ballistic missile program and the country’s space launch capabilities. While its ballistic missile tests have shown significant progress, North Korea’s space program continues to run into obstacles.

International reactions and violations of UN resolutions

The launch of North Korea’s spy satellite has generated condemnation from South Korea and Japan, who point to violations of UN Security Council resolutions. Japan, in particular, had previously warned that it would destroy any North Korean missiles that came near its borders and continues to keep a close eye on North Korea’s movements. The international community expects North Korea to abide by UN resolutions and refrain from launches that violate established agreements.

