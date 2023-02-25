5G News
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Joe Biden Asking Aides If People ‘Bought That Bullsh**?’

A video shared on Facebook claims to show President Joe Biden asking aides if people “bought that bullshit” in regard to remarks he made about UFOs during a recent speech in Poland.

Verdict: False

The video is digitally altered. The original video does not show Biden asking that question on a hot mic.

Fact Check:

The U.S. shot down several aerial objects in the past few weeks, including a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon Feb. 4, according to The New York Times. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the two objects shot down over Alaska and Lake Huron may not be recovered after the search operations were suspended last week, the outlet reported.

The Facebook video shows Biden speaking and claims to catch him on a hot mic asking aids if voters would “believe that bullshit.” The video was also shared on Twitter, with one iteration receiving over 1 million views.

“Biden caught on a damning hot mic in Poland after commenting on 3 UFO’s shot down! Biden: ‘You think any of these guys bought that bullsh**?”‘ Aide: ‘Totally’…Biden: ‘They’ll buy anything… Let’s get outta here,’” the Facebook video’s caption reads.

The video is digitally altered. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from Biden’s Feb. 16 speech addressing the objects the U.S. shot down in the past few weeks. Biden did not arrive in Warsaw until Feb. 21 after visiting Kyiv, according to DW.

Check Your Fact reviewed the video and did not find Biden asking his aides if people “bought that bullsh**.” Check Your Fact also reviewed the White House’s transcript of Biden’s speech, which did not have anything resembling the claims in the Facebook video. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Say’ This S*** Will Turn Your Pacemaker Off?’)

Check Your Fact reached out to the White House for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.

