FACT CHECK: Are These Search And Rescue Photos Of A Dog From The Recent Earthquake In Turkey?

An image shared on Instagram allegedly shows photos of a dog aiding in the search and rescue in Turkey after the recent earthquake.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The photos of the dog predate the earthquake.

Fact Check:

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency reported the death toll is now at 42,000, as aftershocks continue in the region Al Jazeera reported. The power of the earthquake turned an olive grove into a valley near the East Anatolian Fault line, which caused the earthquakes, NBC reported.

The social media post shows photos of a rescue dog before and after work. The dog appears to be outfitted with goggles, a harness and boots. “The search and rescue dog that came to Turkey to help,” the caption reads. “Worked for hours and finally got tired. #TurkishEarthquake.”

The image predates the Turkey Earthquake. The photos are from a search and rescue initiative from a 2017 earthquake that struck Mexico, which are featured in an ABC News report and CBS News article. There is no credible news report that suggests these photos are from the clean up after the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.

Frida the Labrador, who is pictured in the photos, aided in the rescue of dozens of people after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City, Time Magazine reported. The disaster killed over 200 people, injured 1,300 and caused extensive infrastructure damage, according to NASA.

Dogs have been utilized in the search and rescue in the aftermath of the recent earthquake. El Salvador, Germany, Mexico, Qatar, South Korea, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States have all sent canine equipped emergency response teams, according to Al Jazeera. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Building Collapse From The Turkey Earthquake?)

This is not the first post that has spread misinformation about the recent earthquake. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim footage showing a tsunami in the aftermath.