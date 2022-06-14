FaceTime will be one of the great surprises of the iPhone 14. Why?

Little by little we are learning new details about the next generation iPhone 14. All kinds of information has been leaked about the accessories that will accompany its launch, in addition to some of its technical characteristics. And today we are going to talk about one of the most interesting functions of the Apple ecosystem and that will take a leap in quality with the company’s next phones.

We talk about Face ID, the function that allows you to unlock your phone through facial recognition and that will take a leap in quality compared to previous generations. And it will all be thanks to the iPhone 14 selfie camera.

Isn’t that enough for you? It will also affect FaceTime, so the video calls you make with the iPhone 14 will look much better than in previous versions.

FaceTime will work better than ever on iPhone 14

As indicated by the colleagues at 9to5Mac, the iPhone 14 will debut the best camera in its history on the front, with a quite remarkable leap in quality compared to previous generations thanks to the increase in sensor size.

Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES enlarge photo iPhone 13 front splash

The information comes from the supply chain of the company with the bitten apple. According to anonymous sources, these providers have indicated that the front lens will debut a new autofocus module which achieves great results. And eye, what behind the whole system is LG innotekthe camera division of the acclaimed Korean manufacturer.

On the one hand, this new sensor offers autofocus, so we can dEnjoy sharper captures, reducing noise and offering a higher level of detail. This lens will have six elements to improve the aperture in order to capture more light in the worst light conditions.

In addition, this will result in a jump in quality for FaceID. Currently, the facial recognition tool already works really well, to the point that it is unrivaled in the sector. But with the arrival of the new selfie camera, this security system will go up a notch. And if you use FaceTime on a regular basis, the idea that your video calls look better than ever is a detail to consider.

As for the main camera, lThe iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will boast a 48-megapixel sensor which will make a notable leap in quality compared to the 12 megapixels of the different versions of the iPhone 13, so it is clear that the photographic section will be one of the great exponents of the next generation of Apple phones. Its release date? We will most likely see them in September of this year.

>