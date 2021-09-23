Facetime will allow screen sharing during video calls on iPhone, when?

iOS 15 is already among us bringing a good amount of news but, as has become customary, Apple usually saves some of those that it announced during the WWDC in June for a simple matter of schedule: there is not time to include everything they wanted and they must necessarily stick to a calendar of updates. And of all the changes that the new operating system brings, one of the most important has to do with FaceTime, which, for the first time, already allows users with Android and Windows devices to join the calls. Operation that we can carry out through a link and that saves them from needing a native application. Now, what happened to that much publicized possibility of sharing the mobile screen? At the moment we have to wait SharePlay is the name that Apple has defined to refer to the option in FaceTime to share screen. A resource that we have in practically all desktop apps for making video calls and that allows us to show a presentation, a video or even a whiteboard where we write down everything that is said in the meeting. Of course, having such a powerful tool on the iPhone is especially interesting for those who, in transit on the street, need to join a call (which some call) and start sharing a report or any other material without even having to be at home. . Well, although we have the good news that SharePlay will eventually come to FaceTime, we have the bad news that it is not available today. When will it be? Well, it does not seem that it will be delayed too much because those who are part of the iOS beta program, have verified that version 15.1 already has this SharePlay working so we could have it on our smartphones available throughout the fall that begins today. So much so that within this release intended for developers, it can be read that this function will allow us to “share the screen to show web pages, applications and more within your conversation on FaceTime”. When it is available there is no doubt that FaceTime will become a powerful tool for holding business meetings, not only because of its power to share the screen from a simple mobile phone, but also because of the multi-system capacity that it allows (from this week), that users with Windows or Android can join our conversation. With a simple link. >