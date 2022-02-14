Tech GiantsApple

FaceTime on Apple’s AR viewer focused on Memoji and SharePlay | Bloomberg

By: Abraham

Games, use of multimedia content and communication should be the pivots on which Apple’s augmented reality experience will focus, which is developing both the necessary hardware, a mixed reality viewer, and an ad hoc operating system, “rOS” or “realityOS”, internal codename “Oak”, of which some traces have already been found recently in the beta of iOS 15.4.

With regard to the software part, it is very likely that one of the apps that will be most exploited in this area is FaceTime which after the Memoji avatars, which arrived several years ago, has recently also been enriched with SharePlay, a function that allows sharing multimedia content with other participants in a call.

What could be the new apple chip is leaked …

Memoji and SharePlay could be fundamental for the FaceTime experience on Apple’s augmented reality viewer. Of this, he is convinced Mark Gurmanjournalist of Bloomberg which we can now consider a very reliable source:

I imagine a VR version of FaceTime where you can be in a conference room with dozens of people. Instead of seeing their real faces, you will see 3D versions (Memoji). I assume the headset will be able to determine a person’s facial expressions in real time, making the experience quite realistic. I would also think heavy use of SharePlay in the new realityOS, allowing users to experience the enjoyment of music, movies and games together.

Apple, we recall, launched the Memoji in 2018 with iOS 12, while the SharePlay function arrived with iOS 15.1, a few weeks later than expected.

In addition to Memoji and SharePlay, there are many other functions that Apple could also bring in its virtual reality. Think, for example, ARKit, AR driving directions in Apple Maps, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and the LiDAR scanner for creating 3D environments and tracking objects in space.

Gurman, however, believes that development is not proceeding according to plan and there will probably be no room for this headset in 2022 yet, but it will have to wait until the end. WWDC next year.

Apple would work on an external battery with MagSafe for iPhone 12

Abraham

Apple

FaceTime on Apple's AR viewer focused on Memoji and SharePlay | Bloomberg

