Faced with pressure from Apple, they closed two sites that allowed the download of iOS beta

A couple of days before the release of a new public beta of an operating system (iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, among others), the company also releases a beta version for developers, loaded with the same news, but accessible only to users subscribed to a developer account.

There are no differences between both versions. The main purpose of its anticipation in the developer channel is to establish a filter for the detection of eventual failures. However, being an early source of news, many iOS enthusiasts turned to illegal sources to access their without a developer account. Two of these sites were recently .

to have one developer account at apple, it is necessary to pay an annual subscription of 99 dollars. Among the resources that can be accessed through this channel, is the advance download of the company’s software, to update the software in accordance with the latest experiences offered by its operating systems.

Access to beta software is also open to the public, through “public betas,” which are virtually identical versions of applications or operating systems.

For those who didn’t want to wait for a public beta release, a resource was at their fingertips that them to access the developer version, regardless of the relevant account. Illegally, portals such as PSW.dev and BetaProfiles offered the download of “developer profiles”, installable on iPhone to access betas for iOS developers.

A few days ago, those responsible for the two aforementioned portals, recognized within this niche, announced their closure. Via Twitter, BetaProfiles provided more details, stating that this decision was made to avoid a “legal battle” with Apple and that it will keep its social networks active as a space for debate on the news of the beta versions.

Expanding this news, MacRumors later contacted BetaProfiles, which has maintained a greater presence on RRSS than IPSW.dev after its closure. The now defunct portal confirmed that it received a legal notification from Apple’s lawyers, alluding to the fact that pressure from the company forced its closure.

Clearly this informal distribution route, in addition to exposing the devices to potential security vulnerabilities, was not to Apple’s liking.

Those who want to keep up to date with Apple’s beta software and are not registered developers will still have access to the public beta program, available for enrollment at beta.apple.com.