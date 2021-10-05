Facebook’s temporary outage … the least of your problems

Facebook has not stopped taking hits in recent times. The last one, yesterday. The largest social network in the world, in addition to WhatsApp and Instagram, all owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s business empire, disappeared from the internet for six hours this Monday. Companies and individuals saw their communications interrupted with the fall. Nothing trivial in an increasingly digitally interconnected world. Zuckerberg himself had to apologize for what happened, after acknowledging that the problem was in “configuration changes” in the routers coordinating traffic between data centers, bringing services to a standstill.

But that global outage suffered yesterday, which also affected all of Facebook’s internal tools and systems, complicating its attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the situation, does not appear to be the most serious problem facing the company. A devastating article in The New York Times titled Facebook is weaker than we knew, points out how documents leaked to The Wall Street Journal During the last weeks by a former employee of the company, they hint at “a company with problems” and “whose best days are behind us.”

The columnist asserts that Facebook is suffering a kind of “slow and steady decline”, although this type of decline is not necessarily visible from the outside. In his opinion, the documents leaked by former Facebook Product Manager Frances Haugen, who is testifying before the US Senate on Tuesday, reveal a company concerned about its loss of power and influence and capable of all possible tricks not to lose ground. “Many of their products are not thriving organically. Instead, it goes to increasingly extreme lengths to improve its toxic image and prevent users from abandoning their applications in favor of more convincing alternatives, ”the newspaper said.

The information of The Wall street journal showed how the company contributed to increasing polarization online when it made changes to its content algorithm. Although the company said it was looking for a healthier conversation on its platform, the leaked documents show that it was only looking for greater user engagement, which was falling. Likewise, the leaks show that Facebook found that Instagram was affecting the mental health of adolescents, but did not share its findings when they learned that the platform was a “toxic” place for many adolescents.

Reflection is not new. Experts from the Open University of Catalonia (UOC) already assured in 2019 that Facebook is experiencing a process of decline in terms of reputation and younger users, although it continues to close its financial years with higher income and benefits and with more users globally. Since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, trust in Zuckerberg’s company has been undermined and leaks have Wall street journal they don’t seem to help.

But it’s not just about reputation and trust. Facebook will have to face a bone harder to crack, the SEC. Haugen has filed at least eight complaints against the company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for lying and withholding information from investors. If the SEC shows that there were omissions or deception that negatively affected investors, it could apply some corrective measures to the company. And there are precedents.

As he recalls FTSeaWorld, for example, was accused of misleading investors about the damage caused by the critical documentary Orca. The theme operator eventually agreed to pay $ 5 million to settle the charges. Also, Facebook itself, following the Cambridge Analytica leaks, paid 100 million to resolve the SEC’s accusations of having made misleading disclosures about the risks of misuse of user data. Facebook also paid another $ 5 billion in a separate settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission.

And there is the case of Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, who was forced to accept an agreement with the SEC, which was investigating him for fraud after announcing on Twitter a privatization of the company that never occurred. Musk had to leave the presidency of the company and pay a fine of 40 million euros in exchange for the withdrawal of the charges presented.

Facebook usage among teens in the US has been declining for years, according to US press, and is expected to plummet even sooner. The New York Times notes that internal research predicted daily usage would decline 45% by 2023 and revealed that Instagram, whose growth offset declining interest in Facebook’s main app for years, is losing market share to rivals too many. fast growing like TikTok. The Chinese social network announced a few days ago that it has already reached 1 billion monthly active users.

This trend in young people is worrying because, as UOC experts point out, adolescents are the users who should nurture the growth of Facebook and its other platforms, and because they are the profile that sets the trend and can lead adult users to use a or other social network.

Another reputed medium, The Information, also believes that the idea that Facebook may have peaked “seems logical, even without considering how the recent leaks may have affected its reputation and the company’s ability to operate. “With 1.9 billion daily active users as of June 30, roughly a quarter of the world’s population, along with intense global antitrust action. What are their prospects for growing much more? ”Asks the publication.

The Information highlights how Zuckerberg’s social network faces greater competition than ever from companies like the aforementioned TikTok and Snap. The Chinese company is investing heavily to attract advertising business. A move that could detract from Facebook’s push.

The publication goes further and points out that it would be a good bet to think that within five years Facebook is limited by antitrust agreements or has even decided to divide. “That it breaks seems more and more logical. Not because it’s going to solve the problem of misinformation and divisive content – that’s an integral part of social media. Separating Facebook from Instagram or WhatsApp will not change that, but separating advertising-based businesses from others, such as Oculus VR, which possibly has better long-term growth potential, could be attractive to investors, ”he says.

The media does not rule out that this will happen if the regulatory and political pressure on Facebook’s business continues, something that is more than foreseeable. Haugen’s appearance in the Senate today will only add fuel to the fire, as the former employee is expected to say that the social network repeatedly puts its benefits ahead of user safety and will present the company as “one of the most important threats “Urgent” facing the US will call for transparency in its operations to create rules and standards and avoid consumer harm, misinformation, strengthen data protection, and avoid anti-competitive practices.

Despite everything, none of the scandals carried out by Facebook in recent years has slowed the rise of the social network, which is already around a trillion dollars in value on the stock market. None so far have deterred users and advertisers from continuing to use their platforms. Will this time be different?