Facebook’s blackout is a simulation of a worse crash

Mark Zuckerberg can’t take a break lately. The Facebook boss wants to turn the two-dimensional internet into a metaverse where “instead of just watching the content, you’re in it,” according to an interview with The Verge. But, on the heels of the disclosure of some uncomfortable internal documents provided by a whistleblower, her entire company went dark on the two-dimensional screens.

The social networks Facebook and Instagram, in addition to the messaging service WhatsApp, were kaput for hours on Monday. It’s easy to dispatch the company’s $ 920 billion ad-funded branches as cat photo and selfie vehicles. But many people, including public officials, rely on WhatsApp as their primary means of communication. And Facebook is the main way to reach customers of some companies. So the interruption is important.

It raises all kinds of questions, like how – according to the Krebs on Security website – someone inside Facebook erased key data that helps computers find the company’s online destinations. It also highlights the scant regulation of the operation of the internet.

This is a factor that contributes to the rapid development of the web and its increasing usefulness in fields such as messaging, finance or home automation. But it’s also what has prompted Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, to provide documents to the Wall street journal and speak at a Senate appearance. It calls on lawmakers to regulate Facebook, in part because the pressures experienced on social media like Instagram can do a lot of harm to teenage girls.

Facebook’s downtime raises the question of whether Facebook and other internet giants are important enough to be regulated more like public services. Just as some banks are considered systemically important, perhaps some of what Alphabet-owned Facebook, Google, and cloud service giants Amazon and Microsoft do has become critical to running the economy. . Meanwhile, lawmakers are also considering whether their activities may be anti-competitive.

For many people, a day or two without Facebook is not a big deal. But a similar breakdown at a huge cloud service provider could cause widespread problems, as minor outages have already shown. The Internet is a hodgepodge of huge initiatives, often for profit. Some of them may already be too crucial to fail.