Tech NewsHow to?

Facebook would have used internal resources to hide negative messages from Bobby Kotick

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Adding even more firewood to an already quite heated case, it seems that Meta would now be investigating whether Sheryl Sandbergcurrent operating director of Facebook and ex-partner of Bobby Kotick, would have violated the company’s rules helping to delete and hide negative posts about the CEO of Activision Blizzard in the social network, earlier, but apparently related to the current lawsuits and accusations of sexual harassment in the developer.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

This has been shared by a new report from The Wall Street Journal, who would also have discovered some additional accusations such as extortion of the British media MailOnline. They were reportedly following a story based on allegations made by Kotick’s ex-girlfriend and a temporary restraining order she had received against him, but Sandberg and Kotick worked together on two separate occasions, in 2016 and 2019, to craft a strategy on how to “persuade” them so that it would not inform about the existence of this order.

Read:

A breathtaking video shows us the eruption of the largest volcano in Europe: Etna

Facebook Sheryl Sandberg helps Bobby Kotick Activision Blizzard

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

One of the newspaper’s unnamed sources claims that Kotick “told people that Ms Sandberg threatened MailOnline in 2016 by saying such an article, if published, could damage the news organization’s business relationship with Facebook«. A strategy that apparently would have proven to be effective, given that This item never saw the light of day.

For his part, a spokesman for Meta denied that Sandberg had threatened MailOnline: “Sheryl Sandberg never threatened MailOnline’s business relationship with Facebook to influence an editorial decision […] This story tries to make connections that don’t exist”.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Nevertheless, the company is already investigating Sandberg’s actionssince if it is finally proven that she was directly involved in this effort to protect the CEO of Activision Blizzard, “would reflect negatively on her reputation as an advocate for women”.

Previous articleThe A500 Mini Review: Retro Fever Spreads With Commodore’s Excellent 16-Bit Amiga Replica
Next articleThe single European charger, getting closer
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Hardware

The single European charger, getting closer

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Reviews

The A500 Mini Review: Retro Fever Spreads With Commodore’s Excellent 16-Bit Amiga Replica

Younger gamers won't remember (they aren't the target audience for this replica either), but back in...
Tech News

Report suggests NASA explore Uranus and one of Saturn’s moons in search of extraterrestrial life

While Artemis is currently NASA's most focused mission, there is a possibility that the agency will carry out...
Ireland

Gardai worried for safety of elderly man missing in Dublin

Gardai are seeking the public's health in tracing a missing elderly man in Dublin. Feng-Min Miao, 69, was...