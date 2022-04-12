Tech NewsApps

Facebook without the worst of Facebook: this app weighs less than 5 MB and has no advertising

By: Brian Adam

Accessing the mother of social networks is usually a matter of opening the app and browsing the wall of posts, but you may not be aware of maintaining the ever-heavy Facebook app for Android (or Facebook Lite). Are you looking for a good alternative that, apart from being light, offer basic Facebook features and great customization? Frost is a great choice.

There is no doubt that the golden age of Facebook has passed, this social network had its peak and a current decline that, despite everything, continues to maintain a good number of users. Following relatives through Facebook is common, also depending on which friends are determined to resist the exodus. To keep in touch with them without the major inconvenience of Facebook, there is an extremely useful app.

Frost for Facebook, an Open Source app of only 5 MB

Frost Facebook

If you have used the Facebook application for Android, you will have verified that it is a real dinosaur. Heavy, packed with features that don’t work for most users, with a tendency to fatten the cache to unsuspected limits and devourer of resources. Our recommendation is not to install it on your mobile, not even Facebook Lite.

The web browser is a good way to access Facebook without its app. Another excellent way is Frost for Facebook, an open source development that embeds the browser version in a lightweight, highly customizable and with everything you’re looking for on Facebook; without taking what you least want.

The application weighs about 5 MB, is installed in an APK and is totally secure: since it is developed as Open Source, its code is auditable. And it does not lose the well-known aesthetics of Facebook: Frost offers the different sections of news, Messenger, notifications, you can chat with the pages, access your list of friends, find out their birthday and even interact with Facebook groups. Its navigation menu is intuitive and complete.

Frost Facebook

Given the lightness of the app, since it integrates the web version on the screen, Frost allows you to restrict much of what is left over to offer the essentials. Without advertising, it allows you to play videos in a floating window and is not heavy in use.

Frost Facebook

Frost is perfect for those looking for a Facebook app without having to be anchored to the requirements involved in installing the official. It can be downloaded as an APK from the app’s GitHub or from the Open Source F-Droid app store. Highly recommended if you continue to use Facebook.

Brian Adam
