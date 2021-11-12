Facebook will remove thousands of ad targeting tags

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Facebook, now renamed Meta, has announced that it will limit advertisers’ ability to create advertising by targeting “sensitive” user traits. The company has cited aspects such as health, race, political ideology, religion and sexual orientation. Starting next year, Facebook will begin to remove the labels that allow companies to target their advertising from those categories. According to the company, it will be “thousands of labels” that will be removed, although it has not specified an exact figure.

Targeted advertising has been, since Facebook’s inception, one of the pillars of the company’s business. However, this use of the data of its users has led to not a few criticisms of the company. Facebook has been accused, for example, of allowing advertisers create targeted advertising with racist criteria based on user activity on the platform.

In fact, in 2019 Facebook faced several lawsuits for this reason. According to the complainants, the company was covering discriminatory advertising in housing advertisements, job offers and bank loans. With this new advertising policy, the company wants to distinguish itself from these accusations.

Faced with concern that these options may entail “Negative experiences for underrepresented groups”, Facebook has decided to remove them from its platform. In addition, the company ensures that its new advertising criteria are not based on the physical appearance of users or their personal decisions. As explained, advertising on the platforms will be directed solely from the activity of users on social networks.

This announcement comes a few weeks after the revelations of the so-called “Facebook Papers.” A journalistic investigation by the Wall Street Journal published a series of internal company practices that put Mark Zuckerberg in a very bad place. As a result of the reputational crisis generated by this scandal, the company decided to change its name.

