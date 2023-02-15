Facebook will provide more information on why we see specific ads in the feed

Online advertising is the commercial engine of a large part of the sites and platforms that we access frequently. When seeing these ads, it is normal to question why specific ads are being shown to us.

For almost a decade, Facebook has had a feature called “Why am I seeing this ad?”, which provides insight into how ads are selected and delivered in your feed. In a recent update to this tool, the platform began providing additional information about how it uses machine learning models to show ads to people.

New details presented by Facebook in its section “Why am I seeing this ad?” will include data on activity on and off the platform

In the case of online ads, machine learning models use information about a user’s activity on and off Facebook’s platforms, basing their advertising choice on events ranging from issuing reactions like a “Like” » in platform posts, to certain interactions with a website. With the latest update to the Why Am I Seeing This Ad tool, users of the social network can now review a summary of the topics that influence machine learning models to select and display ads.

In addition, new examples and illustrations have been added that explain how various themes are connected to display relevant ads to users. These examples will help users better understand the process behind ad selection and how their online information is used to display relevant ads.

The tool in question also presents users with more ways to find ad controls. Users can now access the ads preferences panel from additional pages in the tool.

In the presentation of this update, Facebook argues that these changes were introduced for reasons of transparency. Along the same lines, the platform argues that this measure is consistent with its commitment to the responsible use of machine learning models.

By showing users how their data is being used to select ads, Facebook hopes to provide stronger signals of accountability and help people feel more secure. The changes that have been made to this information tool are a response to the criticisms and observations issued by privacy experts, who have advocated for greater transparency in the advertising treatment of digital platforms.

Meta announced that it will continue to improve its ad transparency offerings and look for new ways to give users a better understanding of how their data and technology is used to serve them ads.

To access the “Why am I seeing this ad?” On Facebook, users can click the three-dot menu available in the upper right corner of any ad in their feed and navigate to the option bearing that name.