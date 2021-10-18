Facebook will hire 10,000 people in the European Union

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Mark Zuckerberg announced this summer that in the next five years his platform will stop being a social network to become a metaverse. That is, a virtual environment in which one can live, meet and interact with other people using Virtual Reality glasses.

Over the next five years, Facebook will hire 10,000 ‘highly skilled’ people across the European Union

This is one of the strategic lines of Facebook’s development for the coming years, and in this same sense, the manager has just announced that, by 2026, it will hire 10,000 people “Highly qualified” throughout the European Union to work on its metaverse.

Facebook assures that this investment represents “a vote of confidence in the strength of the European technology industry and in the potential of European talent.” For the company, the continent is an ideal place to develop this project due to “a large consumer market, first-class universities and, above all, top-quality talent ”.

The announcement of this massive hiring comes at a time when Facebook’s reputation is badly damaged. In the first weeks of September, the Wall Street Journal published a series of internal company documents, the so-called “Facebook Files,” which put Mark Zuckerberg’s company in a very bad place. They reveal the rules to moderate harmful content and how, on many occasions, not enough has been done to stop it.

In fact, this is not Facebook’s first move to mitigate the impact of those disclosures. The Facebook Horizon platform, with which the company is developing its virtual world, was renamed Horizon Worlds last week. Facebook has decided to hide its name in the project to prevent it from being affected by the scandals that the platform is starring in.

.