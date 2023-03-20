Facebook will have an artificial intelligence similar to ChatGPT

With the rise in popularity of tools and platforms that use AI technology to perform various tasks, some generative models such as DALL-E2, ChatGPT, stable diffusion among others, have been incorporated into the systems of other platforms to enhance and improve their use by people.

In the case of Goalwhich has created basic models of that can create videos from text is technology it is being studied but not yet actively implemented, although there are plans to make it available to users in the future.

According to the vice president of Facebook Tom Alison, Goal has at its disposal a research group that is clearly dedicated to carrying out high-value studies on the technology behind the artificial intelligence and that “they have been developing models such as ChatGPT and research has even been conducted that goes further. We’ve posted what they’ve been up to on our Blog, so we actively do research. We will be developing our own models as part of our journey,” he stated.

Alison also assured that the main objective of Goal is not to integrate a new service for users without first thinking about how the new technology it can serve people easily. “That is not easy because we have to serve more than 2 billion of people when we launch this artificial intelligence and that requires new data centers, more investment in their use and other things.”

The representative of the social network also indicated that the information that has been generated by the research team of Goal will be used during the next year to integrate this new technology in some of the services of the Applications of the company, such as Messenger and the messaging tools in instagram and Facebook. “We think this can help people be more creative,” she added.

During the press conference that he gave to other media and in which he participated infobaeAlison also added that the main efforts of Goal Regarding generative artificial intelligences (which create content at the user’s request), they are being integrated through the different company applications, which include Facebook, instagram, WhatsApp and even possibly to metaverse that is developing.

- Advertisement - Meta seeks to integrate generative artificial intelligence to all the applications it develops such as Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and even the metaverse. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

“You can imagine a powerful generative artificial intelligence and create a world like the metaverse for you and your friends, so we are thinking about this through all the products it offers Goal”, Alison assured during her presentation to the press.

First advances in Facebook

Although Alison pointed out that the development of the artificial intelligence on the platform of Goal it would not be given until within the next year, he did affirm that there are already some specific uses that are given to this technology although it is mainly focused on content moderation within these Applications.

“The first area where we integrated the artificial intelligence it is in integrity. We use a lot of this technology to detect harmful content to remove it from the platform before anyone sees it,” said the company executive, who also stated that another currently relevant aspect for Goal is the development of recommendations also driven by artificial intelligence.

“Not only do we want to show the content of friends, but we are boosting the content of anyone in Facebook anywhere. Have 2 billion users that produce content and artificial intelligence picks it up to bring it to people who want to have it. Our success in Reels and recommendations is related to the fact that this is working”, said the representative of Goal.