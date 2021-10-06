Facebook will delay the launch of its products to focus on improving its reputation

Facebook would have completely stopped product development due to the institutional crisis it is going through. According to The Wall Street Journal, France Haugen’s latest statements for the Senate Committee would have been serious enough for FB to stop.

The company needs to improve its reputation and advisers would have recommended stopping launching new products to focus on controlling what happens. A clear example is in the Instagram for children that they prepared that will probably be kept in a file for a long time

Dangerous accusations

Haugen not only revealed how Facebook is run as a company and how it puts its interests first and then those of people, but also shared relevant documents related to leaks. One of them is another TWJ report where it was revealed that FB has internal investigations that indicate that the use of Instagram can harm teenagers.

There are also reports of negligence with user data on WhatsApp, as well as a mechanism that allows celebrities to have more freedom to post what they want on different social networks. In general, the leaks have greatly damaged the image of Facebook, an image that was no longer good after what happened in the United States elections in 2016.

All this happens in a week in which FB saw its services go down due to a bad BGP configuration. So good morning for Zuckerberg who will now see his projects stop and delay indefinitely.