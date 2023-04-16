Facebook will create our stories automatically

Social networks have become a fundamental part of our daily life. Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, has been working hard to keep its users engaged and satisfied. In an information overloaded age, Facebook is trying to make it easier for users to create stories that are engaging and authentic. To make this possible, Facebook is using artificial intelligence (AI) to create stories from users’ photo and video data.

A new Facebook feature

A Facebook user shared a screenshot on Twitter of a new feature of the platform called “ready stories”. This tool is designed to help users create stories for their Facebook profile based on their photos and videos. The feature uses AI to analyze characteristics of photos, such as image quality, location, and the presence of people or animals, and then suggests a story that might be a good fit for that particular image.

A new way of creating stories

Facebook’s new feature could change the way users create and share stories on the platform. Instead of having to think about what kind of story to tell, users can simply choose an image and let the AI ​​suggest a story. This can make it easier and faster for users to share stories with their friends and followers on Facebook.

Using AI to create stories has many benefits. First, it can help users overcome the hurdle of finding the right story to tell. The AI ​​can suggest stories based on users’ photo and video data, making the process much easier. It’s clear that AI can also help users create more engaging and authentic stories by suggesting creative ways to tell a story.

The future of artificial intelligence on Facebook

As technology continues to advance, we are likely to see more use of AI on Facebook and other social media platforms. AI is already being used to improve ad accuracy and account security, and we’ll likely see more use of the technology in the future to improve the user experience.

The problem is the price we pay. If the stories are generated automatically, if there is no human variable, what’s the point of seeing them? thus they become summaries of a feed, not a story from a friend.

