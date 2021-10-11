Facebook will build a huge submarine cable to link the United States with Europe

Europe and the United States are connected by several submarine cables, but a new one is coming, and it is really big.

Facebook Connectivity has signed a contract with NEC to create the world’s first 24-fiber pair submarine cable, capable of carrying 500 Tbps.

We are talking about a cable capable of delivering 200 times more capacity than the cables laid in the first decade of the century, a cable that will thus increase the expansion of Facebook’s cable system around the world. The total length of 2Africa alone is 45,000 kilometers, the longest submarine cable system ever deployed, a network they announced in September to better connect 3 billion people. In that project they use a robot to unfold the fiber:

We are making fiber deployment much cheaper through Bombyx, a robot that can climb medium voltage power lines, which exist in much of the world, and install fiber on them.

This new transatlantic cable will be 7,000 kilometers long, and it would need a really long power cable, with repeaters that get their electricity through the cable from the coast. To make the project more viable, they are working on buoys that can deliver power to the repeaters from the middle of the ocean, with a combination of wave energy converters and solar panels.

In March, Facebook announced that it was part of a group dedicated to building two cables to connect Singapore, Indonesia, and North America. The first, Echo, will be ready in 2023, the second, Bifrost, in 2024. Now Facebook will lead a new project to create more submarine cables specially designed to offer Internet access and, of course, more clients of its social platforms.

You have more details at tech.fb.com.