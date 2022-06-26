Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As initially reported by 9to5Mac, the app for viewing videos and livestreams appears to have been withdrawn from Meta. This novelty concerns however Apple TV onlygiven that from the first reports nothing would have changed for the Smart TV platforms on which the service would still be active.

We also tried it on our Apple TV, and actually once we start the application – complete with a renewed icon, among other things – the message that appears is the following:

[mb_related_posts1]