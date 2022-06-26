Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

HomeTech GiantsAppleFacebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Abraham
Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As initially reported by 9to5Mac, the app for viewing videos and livestreams appears to have been withdrawn from Meta. This novelty concerns however Apple TV onlygiven that from the first reports nothing would have changed for the Smart TV platforms on which the service would still be active.

We also tried it on our Apple TV, and actually once we start the application – complete with a renewed icon, among other things – the message that appears is the following:

The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find many videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch

This is the screen that appears when you open the Facebook Watch app on Apple TV

The invitation to watch the videos on Facebook must be translated as “to watch Facebook videos use your mobile device and turn on AirPlay if you want to view it on your TV“As is known, in fact, at the moment there is no web browser for tvOS.

This could be a sign of imminent abandonment of other apps on Apple TV: after all, the same Cupertino company seems to have put tvOS on the sidelines, as evidenced by the non-announcement of tvOS 16 during the last WWDC. In other words, the latest version of the operating system is official, but it wasn’t mentioned in the opening keynote. tvOS 16 however it exists, and its development is currently underway – the beta 2 release dates back to the week just ended.

