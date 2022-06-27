Facebook Watch could be removed from Apple TV, according to reports

Through various platforms for smart TVs, Facebook Watch is the presence of Meta’s social network on these devices, offering its catalog of videos, special shows and live broadcasts through that medium.

Although no official announcement has been issued in this regard yet, various reports indicate that this app is no longer available for Apple TV.

[mb_related_posts1]

Users accuse the Facebook Watch app for Apple TV was discontinued

In 2017, Facebook began its expansion to smart TVs through Facebook Watch, an application that was initially released for Samsung televisions. Later, this experience was expanded to other platforms, such as the web, mobile phones, consoles and smart TVs from other brands.

In the absence of a full version of the Facebook app for these devices, the experience that Watch offers is a tailor-made suit for these for televisions.

Recently, some users of this application began to report that they can no longer access the app, after receiving its most recent update, according to a report from the specialized portal by 9to5Mac.

In a thread on the MacRumors forum, another portal specialized in Apple products, a user shared an image of the warning that began to appear on the screen after trying to open Facebook Watch on his Apple TV 4K: “The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find many videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch”. Along with this report, several other users reported having had the same experience shared there.

[mb_related_posts2]

Although this has been interpreted as a withdrawal of the tvOS version of Facebook Watch, there is still no official confirmation of what happened to the app. In response to inquiries from the press, both companies did not immediately respond.

In the official list of devices supported by Facebook Watch, Apple TV continues to appear on the payroll. If the removal of support for these devices becomes official, there should be a formal announcement confirming this. As long as it does not exist, a technical failure can also be considered as a possibility as the origin of this situation.

For now, those who can’t use the Facebook Watch app on their Apple TV have a much less practical solution in their hands than the convenience offered by an app made for the TV. Instead, they will only be able to access Watch content by streaming it from their phone or Mac to the device connected to the TV.