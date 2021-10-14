Facebook tries in more countries to reduce the presence of political news, have you noticed?

The truth is that the last days are not being especially happy for the social network. Since the outage of the service a week ago, everything seems to be bad news, especially after the statements of Frances Haugen, which they call “deep throat” that is uncovering some of the darkest secrets of the company. But those problems that question the good work of Mark Zuckerberg comes from far, as well as the intention of Facebook to reduce social tension by resorting to a resource as simple as it is to reduce the presence of political spaces and content in our feed of news. Since February of this year, when it implemented measures in the US, new countries have joined this strategy. Have you noticed the changes? Facebook has just announced that these measures to reduce the presence of political news in users’ news feeds will be extended to 74 countries. According to the social network, “We are expanding the political content rating tests to more countries around the world. As we gain more valuable information from these tests, we will share updates on what we are learning and continue to make appropriate changes.” In the case of Spain, since last August 31 we have been enjoying these Facebook measures in some timelines where (supposedly) the presence of political information has been reduced. We do not know if that is the perception that you have or if you think that your feed of updates is maintained as always, with the same contacts talking about practically the same thing and receiving reviews and links to news. These changes that arrived at the beginning of the year were caused, according to the social network, by the interest of exploring “a variety of ways to classify political content in people’s feeds using different signals” to then decide “the approaches that we will use in the future. ” Undoubtedly, behind all these movements are the accusations that he is receiving that they are an engine of division in society and a danger to democracy itself. Not surprisingly, it is thanks to that same line of thought, that the investigations of public institutions in the US or Europe are piling up in which the role of the social network in the recent events that we are experiencing is being analyzed and yes, At this point, it is necessary to limit its scope of action. Surely, measures like this to lower the political content in the feed go in that direction to mitigate the impact of the social network. >