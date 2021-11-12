Apple

Tech News Facebook tries, again, to cheat Apple with payments

Facebook, that social network or company that has constantly been conducting tests to determine the best way to earn more money by avoiding the rules imposed by Apple. We already know that any developer must pay Apple an amount to be in the App Store. And that payments are made through it. Facebook wants to be special and Epic Games tried too. Facebook wants to avoid payment through the App Store and does so through an external website The multinational social network is working with a new tool. It is designed to help content developers make money on their platform. While avoiding the usual payment of 30% of the transactions from the Apple App Store. How are you doing it? What he has done has been to add to the Facebook Subscriptions tool, a link in the application that sends users to an external website to complete subscription purchases through Facebook Pay. This use of external links allows Facebook to charge for content made by developers. That way you don’t have to pay the fee. That by the way they pay each and every one of the existing ones, Apple for using the App Store. This allows you to keep 100% of the subscription revenue.

Links can be share via email and text, but they are also ready to be integrated into the creators’ Facebook pages, which appear in the iOS application.

As they say, Facebook is playing with fire And it is not necessary to go very far in time or investigate a lot to know that similar operations have already tried to develop previously and do not end well for the company that tries it and if not, tell Epic Games.

A spokesperson for the social network stated that “Believes that strategy has always been allowed on iOS, and that Apple’s native payment system will also be offered for user registrations. ” It is alleged that Apple’s commission hurts creators, not the social media giant. It is an excuse that has already been used before and it has not gone well.

Zuckerberg continues to want to make good his own words: “The 30% fees that Apple charges for transactions make it more difficult to do so, so we are updating our subscription product so that now creators can earn more.” Zuckerberg will pay creators between $ 5 and $ 20 for each new subscriber.