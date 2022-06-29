HomeTech NewsFacebook tests adding Discord-like audio channels for its Groups

Facebook tests adding Discord-like audio channels for its Groups

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
1656507793 facebook 1 1000x600.jpg
1656507793 facebook 1 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

While we’ve seen Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat battle each other for years by offering unique and differentiated experiences, today social networks have chosen to simply mimic and replicate some of the most popular features of their competition. to try to secure its users.

However, as they have shared in the latest publication on their official blog, on this occasion the Meta company has decided to leave its usual framework to add some audio channels to your Facebook Groups, sharing a design and functionality quite similar to those offered on Discord servers.

[mb_related_posts1]

Facebook Groups audio channel voice chat

The change is one of several updates the social network is testing. The company is also experimenting with other types of “channels,” essentially subgroups within each Facebook group, where members can discuss specific topics. There are community chat channels, which organize group message threads around topics relevant to a given group; as well as community feed channels, which are thematic spaces within the group.

All about the serious security flaw discovered in Windows

On the other hand, Facebook is also testing a new sidebar which will make all user groups more prominent in your app (and have dedicated shortcuts for creating new channels). For now, all of these features are tests that will only be available to a small subset of users, but the company intends to roll out the changes more widely over time.

Some changes that, although they will offer great utility to users, seem to be more motivated by the great facelift that Facebook is looking for, which began with the change of name of the parent company, and which it seems to want to leave as far behind as possible. some of the points and signs of identity of this social network, only in the absence of shedding its most visible face.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

WhatsApp will have its own avatars, where can they be used?

While WhatsApp works to improve everything that has to do with groups and...
Health

Why cases of scabies concern specialists again when we thought they were forgotten

Scabies is not one of those diseases that one expects to find...
Apple

The iPhone 14 Pro Max could finally be called iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 has been the subject of a surprising new leak. According...
Android

Where is Android Auto on mobile? Put your settings by hand with this trick

Formerly Android Auto appeared on the mobile as one more application to...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apple

Attack “PACMAN” can cross the last defense of the M1 chip

Recently, MIT studies discovered an unfixable weakness in Apple Silicon chips. Basically, if...

© 2021 voonze.com.