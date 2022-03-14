Facebook tests a new redesign on the desktop

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

From time to time, Facebook changes its design, which usually causes a shower of complaints among users until they get used to the new navigation and layout of the different elements that make up the social network.

Facebook is conducting tests with a small number of users

Generally, the company leaves a few months of transition from when it launches a new design until it becomes mandatory, with enough time for users to get used to the change. Even so, it continues to receive complaints, since users generally find it difficult to adapt and in most cases consider the old design as “better”.

For now Facebook has not officially announced a design change, but this may come sooner than many would like. At the moment, it has been known that the social network is carrying out tests to show a completely new design in the desktop version of the social network.

Facebook has not officially announced it, but many users who are part of the test group that is testing this new design have shared what this redesign would look like on their Twitter accounts.

Anyone else out there with this new Facebook design? Thinking of starting a support group. pic.twitter.com/t0kBLvw2Pm — Stan Schroeder (@franticnews) March 7, 2022

As can be seen from these tweets, the change would be capital, since the navigation bar would no longer be at the top of the screen and would move completely to the left of it. There, only a few buttons would be displayed and, by clicking on them, the different sections would be accessed.

It is a much cleaner design and, as Facebook itself points out in the notice window that shows users whose design changes, “it moves all the navigation options to the same place. This change combines everything you need on Facebook: your profile, search, notifications, messages and much more.

At the moment the change is only seen by some selected users who are part of the test. It will depend on the results of it, but Facebook has not confirmed that it will make the modification at the moment.

