Facebook surprises the world with its new blue check verification program: Find out how it works here!

Meta’s Facebook continues this interesting fight to plunge users into verified accounts now with a new program that gives users a blue tick. In addition to this, there are also some unique features that would be pretty much the same as those offered by the Twitter platform.

Meta’s Facebook with new verification program

Meta recently revealed that it would be offering a new subscription service last month and it is called Meta Verified. This way would be an interesting prevention so that users do not falsify profiles and now the verification requests the identity documents of the user’s own government.

The CEO, Mark Zuckerberg indicates that this “subscription service allows verification of your account through an official identity document”. In this way you can obtain your own blue mark, as well as obtain protection against other profiles and have priority for customer service.

Other interesting features will be the obvious blue mark that the profile will have next to the name, immediate protection against impersonation profiles or data pirates and many other unique functions for this service, among which you will find stickers for Facebook, Instagram Stories and Facebook Reels. You will also find 100 Stars to be able to award to creators of the platform. The subscription will also have customer service assistance that is efficient before other profiles.

Starting yesterday, subscriptions will be fully open to start the verification process. The price is $14.99 per month for iOS and Android, though through the website the cost will be only $11.99. However, this project will only be in countries like Australia, New Zealand and the United States if you are over 19 years old and it is not in a version for company profiles.

Start with the verification process

First of all you will have to go to Settings on Facebook or Instagram.

Then you will have to click on the Account Center and then on the Meta Verified option.

When activating this service, you will have the option of “Meta Verified available” and that will be under the name and photo of your profile.

Finally you will have to manage the payment method and select the official identity document to upload it to this section.

It is important to mention that users will need to enable two-factor authentication on profiles to have this service available. It is very important to remember that if you have this service active and you want to change the name of your account, the process will have to start again by uploading your official identification and payment method. In addition to the profile name, changing the photo, username or date of birth also affects the restart of the process.