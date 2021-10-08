Facebook struggles to attract younger audiences, according to France Haugen

France Haugen eventually testified before the Senate and made formal charges against Facebook. However, this is not a normal lawsuit or lawsuit, rather than proving a specific crime, the former FB employee wanted to report many troublesome situations that occur within the company’s offices.

Many of these do not constitute a crime as such, but may be in the future. Among some of the things he showed were documents that The Wall Street Journal had already leaked. In these you can read that Facebook is already aware that Instagram hurts teenagers.

Children are the target

That said, the company has not stopped in its quest to attract those under 13 to its networks. Haugen revealed that Facebook has an aggressive attitude towards what these people see on the computer or mobile when they use their social networks, and the idea is to build loyalty to your brand.

All this being aware that these social networks do more harm than good to minors and even knowing that the algorithm usually leads many minors to anorexia. These data are known thanks to their own internal studies and that Haugen leaked in his statements.

Younger audiences are an essential “product” for networks like Facebook, yet they have lost much of their under-23 audience since 2014, according to Haugen. For this, Instagram was devised and there are plans for a version for less than 12, as well as a Facebook Messenger of the same nature.

The idea is to attract this audience and retain it for many years, right now children do not have purchasing power, but they will eventually have it and by then the algorithm will know what product to offer them because it “knows” them. Your data has been feeding AI for years, so it’s coming up with selling to them when they are of working age.

This is Facebook’s strategy and at the moment it does not work at all, as we said they have plans for networks dedicated to children. However, these statements by Haugen may stop all these projects at least temporarily.