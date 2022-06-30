Facebook strengthens groups: channels and new menus arrive

Meta announced the introduction of two macro news that affect groups on Facebook. On the one hand there is the test of a new side menu which should help to find your favorite groups more easily, on the other hand the introduction of channels.

FACEBOOK CHANNELS: WHAT THEY ARE AND TYPES

Group admins will soon be able to open on Facebook three types of channels: chat, audio and feed. THE chat channels they are environments in which people can exchange messages on certain topics: when the administrator of a group should intercept a topic that generates discussion among the members, he can create a chat channel in which they can talk about it without “flooding” the group.





THE audio channels they live more or less on the same principle as chat channels, except that – in fact – conversations are vocal rather than being written, also wanting videos with the help of cameras.





THE feed channels they are basically gods sub groups. The Meta example shows a group of video game enthusiasts within which a sub-group or feed channel dedicated to a specific topic is created, such as the Sunday stream. The functions of a feed channel appear to be roughly the same as those of any other group.





In short, with the introduction of Facebook channels it seems to want to make groups one most complete, effective and orderly tool to engage the community.

NEW MENUS FOR GROUPS

Just to deliver a more orderly platform into the hands of subscribers, Facebook is testing a new side menu which allows you to "find your favorite bands easily and faster". It will provide a summary of the groups in which what has been lost is immediately visible, so for example unread posts, images, etc. "You can also pin your favorite groups so they appear first, discover new groups or even create your own"explains Facebook.





Furthermore, a unedited menu showing any available discussion channels. Facebook also recently announced a squeeze on the plague of fake reviews, with tougher penalties that can even go as far as banning.